Budjerah is has released the raw and personal single, “Video Game”.

“Video Game” was written with Meg Mac and Chris Collins, and the track explores the honest emotions behind growing up and finding ourselves.

“I’ve been waiting a very long time for this song to be ready, and finally after performing it for a year on stage, I think you guys are ready to hear one of my most personal songs yet,” Budjerah explains. “This is a thank you to all my fans who’ve supported me at my shows over the last year.”

The introspective number follows previous single “Therapy”, while Budjerah also recently combined with WILSN for a stirring cover of Crowded House’s “Better Be Home Soon”, a collaboration in support of the 50th anniversary of Mushroom Records.

“”Better Be Home Soon” is a classic Australian song. Iconic tune. Everyone in this country has to have heard the song on the radio or somewhere since it came out, and even young people know it,” Budjerah said about their cover. “When I sat down to learn it properly to record with WILSN, I fell in love with the lyrics the most. So much depth and story, and there’s so many ways you can look into it and get different things from it to relate to yourself.”

He also won Best New Artist at the 2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards in April, memorably duetting with Tina Arena at the Sydney ceremony.

In other Budjerah news, the singer-songwriter has just signed to United Talent Agency in the US for booking representation. “He is undoubtedly a singular talent with a timeless voice… we’re excited to introduce his exceptional artistry to the Americas,” says UTA Global Touring Agent Noah Simon.

Budjerah’s busy 2023 is set to continue with several festival appearances in Australia, including several sets at Spilt Milk.

Budjerah’s “Video Game” is out now.