Things are going swimmingly for Budjerah these days: he’s supported Ed Sheeran; he’s duetted with Tina Arena; he’s won several ARIA Awards.

But it wasn’t always this way. Back in 2019, Budjerah auditioned for season eight of The Voice Australia, but didn’t make it past the blind auditions.

Stopping by Fitzy & Wippa With Kate Ritchie today, the musician recalled that awful audition.

“I didn’t realise that you auditioned on The Voice,” Kate said to him. “And no one turned their chair!”

“How embarrassing for them,” Wippa added.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Budjerah responded. “I’m quite glad how it turned out!”

When the hosts asked how he recovered from his unfortunate experience on The Voice Australia, the 21-year-old said that he just “decided to keep singing.”

“That’s really all I do,” he continued. “I was working at Macca’s, I quit Macca’s, and I just did gigs in my local cafes and kept writing songs.”

When Wippa interjected to say that the musician’s “voice is extraordinary,” Budjerah replied, “Well, I practice a lot.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Budjerah discussed meeting Sheeran for the first time.

“I’m still trying to figure out how that happened too,” Budjerah said humbly when asked by the hosts about the tour.

“It’s pretty crazy – they took us down to see how all the stage works. It’s crazy how they put it all together and I heard he had to sign like 70,000 CDs because he was getting ready to release his album.

“First time I met him in Brisbane, he gave us like two minutes, and I was like, ‘two minutes is a lot of time when you have to sign 70,000 CDs!'”

Budjerah recently shared a live cut from his support slot for the pop superstar. Recorded at Adelaide Oval, the recording of “Therapy” was accompanied by a video composed of exclusive footage taken during the tour, including exclusive backstage content.