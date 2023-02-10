Burt Bacharach, the legendary composer and bandleader, has died at the age of 94.
The late musician’s publicist, Tina Brausam, told AP that Bacharach died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday.
Bacharach was one of the defining composers of the ’60s. Alongside his writing partner Hal David, he penned such classics as ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’, ‘I Say a Little Prayer’, and ‘The Look of Love’.
After the news of his death broke, people flocked to social media to pay tribute to Bacharach.
Screenwriter Larry Karaszewski shared a clip of the composer and Dionne Warwick reminiscing about their huge catalogue of iconic songs they wrote together with David. “We lost a giant today,” Karaszewski added.
Warwick herself shared a statement to Billboard about Bucharach’s passing. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner,” she said.
“On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”
“One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever,” insisted Tim Burgess. “We use the term ‘Legend’ too often but in the case of Burt Bacharach it’s the only word that fits,” said Rick Astley, no stranger to a timeless pop hit himself.
Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson also offered his condolences. “Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work,” he wrote on Twitter. “He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever.”
Many others fondly recalled Bacharach’s memorable cameo in Austin Powers.
See the famous names paying tribute to Bacharach below.
Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick reminisce through the amazing catalog of songs they recorded with Hal David. We lost a giant today. https://t.co/JNl0vVPOjq pic.twitter.com/K7ix7YrycQ
— Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) February 9, 2023
One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king pic.twitter.com/c5FCijQWb9
— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 9, 2023
I’m so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love & Mercy to Burt’s family. pic.twitter.com/yYGY3bGNSw
— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 9, 2023
RIP Burt Bacharach! 💔 pic.twitter.com/BH9uP3Bvj6
— MartYn (@westmidsguy2) February 9, 2023
Good night Burt Bacharach. I sat next to him once, after our debut on Jools Holland. We’d just performed jobseeker. The set assistant ushered me into an empty chair at the table where this old bloke was sat with a pint. I said “do you mind?” He just nodded.
— Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 9, 2023
So sorry to hear of the passing of Burt Bacharach.
He along with Hal David were and still are a huge influence on my songwriting career. Not a week goes by without me putting on a Bacharach collections CD. Timeless melodies never to be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IAQFrlfMi8
— Gilbert O'Sullivan (@GilbertOSull_) February 9, 2023
We use the term ‘Legend’ too often but in the case of Burt Bacharach it’s the only word that fits.
RIP Burt, your gorgeous music will live on forever – Rick ❤️ #burtbacharach pic.twitter.com/ACFTCo6lnl
— Rick Astley (@rickastley) February 9, 2023
One of the great thrills and honors of my life was getting to know @BurtBacharach – one of the greatest songwriters of all time. There will never be anyone like him and as a songwriter, he set the bar. Burt, you will be missed but your music will live on. My love to his family. pic.twitter.com/1obui0UYlt
— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) February 9, 2023
Burt Bacharach was as sweet as his songs. He left us with a long legacy of music we will never forget. RIP xo B pic.twitter.com/e4J6oNONre
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 10, 2023