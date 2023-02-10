Burt Bacharach, the legendary composer and bandleader, has died at the age of 94.

The late musician’s publicist, Tina Brausam, told AP that Bacharach died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

Bacharach was one of the defining composers of the ’60s. Alongside his writing partner Hal David, he penned such classics as ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’, ‘I Say a Little Prayer’, and ‘The Look of Love’.

After the news of his death broke, people flocked to social media to pay tribute to Bacharach.

Screenwriter Larry Karaszewski shared a clip of the composer and Dionne Warwick reminiscing about their huge catalogue of iconic songs they wrote together with David. “We lost a giant today,” Karaszewski added.

Warwick herself shared a statement to Billboard about Bucharach’s passing. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner,” she said.

“On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

“One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever,” insisted Tim Burgess. “We use the term ‘Legend’ too often but in the case of Burt Bacharach it’s the only word that fits,” said Rick Astley, no stranger to a timeless pop hit himself.

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson also offered his condolences. “Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work,” he wrote on Twitter. “He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever.”