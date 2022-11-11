Takeoff, who was part of the rap trio Migos, was gunned down during a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was 28.
With his funeral set for Friday in Atlanta, Busta Rhymes announced that in honour of his late friend, he would be releasing his album a week later, after it was set to drop on the day of the late rapper’s funeral.
“In light of supporting the beautiful sendoff of our beautiful brother Takeoff, I have decided to push the release date of my EP The Fuse Is Lit to Nov. 18,” Busta said in a video posted to Instagram.
He continued, “Let us all send our love and beautiful energy to our brothers Migos, Quality Control and their beautiful families.”
Upon hearing of Takeoff’s death last week, Busta penned a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.
“It took a lot of time today and a lot of thoughts to try to figure out where to start with this today. There is no perspective that is the right perspective to look at things from when you experience the loss of life, especially when you love the life of people we lose,” he wrote at the time.
He continued, “I can’t find the words that will be right enough to ease this pain because none can possibly imagine what they feel right now. Sending love and light to all of you and deepest condolences. King Takeoff, transition peacefully Beloved. You will truly be missed. I’m sick and very angry right now typing this. 🤬”
In the Instagram video, he gave condolences to those “directly” and “indirectly” affected by the rapper’s death.
“Let’s all collectively send love and light to our brother Takeoff — and sending love and light to his beautiful family. Sending love and light to Quavo and Offset.”
Migos rapper Offset has also delayed his forthcoming solo album until further notice, while Drake cancelled a show in Harlem, New York, in order to attend the funeral.
Takeoff’s funeral is set to be a star-studded affair, with Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber among the artists set to perform.