Busta Rhymes has revealed he would be pushing back his projects in honour of the late Migos rapper, Takeoff.

Takeoff, who was part of the rap trio Migos, was gunned down during a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was 28.

With his funeral set for Friday in Atlanta, Busta Rhymes announced that in honour of his late friend, he would be releasing his album a week later, after it was set to drop on the day of the late rapper’s funeral.

“In light of supporting the beautiful sendoff of our beautiful brother Takeoff, I have decided to push the release date of my EP The Fuse Is Lit to Nov. 18,” Busta said in a video posted to Instagram.

He continued, “Let us all send our love and beautiful energy to our brothers Migos, Quality Control and their beautiful families.”