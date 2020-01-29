Days after their latest single was released, Butterfingers are back with some good news, announcing a national tour in support of their first album in 14 years.

If you’re a fan of Aussie music, the chances are close to perfect that you might have bumped a bit of Butterfingers in your life. First forming in the early ’00s, the group quickly became a staple of triple j thanks to their indescribable mix of hip-hop and rock.

While Butterfingers dished out numerous singles, catchy classics, and a pair of well-received albums, the release of 2007’s ‘Nothin’ Much Happens’ put an end to the group as we knew it. Though they soon split, Evil Eddie’s solo career (and his stint in Spitfireliar) was eventually followed up by a reformation and a pair of singles throughout 2017 and 2018.

After selling out numerous shows as part of their Breakfast At Fatboys anniversary tour last year, it seems that the Butterfingers boys have been hard at work in the studio, sharing their latest single, ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’, on Tuesday.

A huge return to form for the group, excitement levels began to raise when Evil Eddie noted a new album was on the way.

“We’ve drawn from a lot of different artists and genres over the years but this new track and album is born from our most recent influences, which range from alternative rock to grime and trap,” he explained. “Of course we’ve put our twist on all of it and it’s still definitely Butterfingers!

Now, we’ve received the news we’ve all been waiting for, with Butterfingers formally announcing the release of Bad News, their first new record since 2006.

Exercising their newfound vigour, Bad News sees the group continuing to bend genres, push boundaries, and encompasses the likes of hip hop, punk, reggae, drum & bass, stoner rock, electronica, and more through the span of a single album. As for it’s content, well, Evil Eddie explains it’s a culmination of everything that’s happened since their last studio effort.

“Well, the whole album is one complete story and it’s about where we’ve been and what’s happened in the last 13 years since our last album,” he explained. “It’s not as literal as a regular concept album, but each song represents a scene.

“The story within the album covers everything from self loathing, facing bankruptcy, battling drug addiction, failed friendships/betrayal, heartbreak – and then overcoming all that to make a rad album.”

Of course, the good news (pun intended) doesn’t end there, with Butterfingers also plotting a national tour in support of the new record. Kicking off in Fremantle in April and running for almost two months across the country, Evil Eddie explains it’s set to be a pretty wild affair.

“We all know how hard it can be to win a crowd over with new material, no matter how awesome it is, so even though we’ll be playing a fair chunk of this new stuff we obviously aren’t going to ignore the back catalogue either,” he explains. “It’ll be a nice blend and the energy will be pretty hectic!”

Butterfingers are set to drop Bad News on March 30th. Check out their latest single below, and keep reading for all the details of their upcoming tour.

Check out ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’ by Butterfingers:

Butterfingers – The Bad News Tour

Thursday, April 16th

Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle, WA (18+)

Friday, April 20th

Badlands Bar, Perth, WA (18+)

Saturday, April 18th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA (18+)

Sunday, April 19th

Prince of Wales Hotel, Bunbury, WA (18+)

Friday, April 24th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads, QLD (18+)

Saturday, April 25th

The Triffid, Newstead, QLD (18+)

Saturday, May 2nd

Nightquarter Sunshine Coast, Birtinya, QLD (18+)

Friday, May 8th

Altar, Hobart, TAS (18+)

Saturday, May 9th

Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston, TAS (18+)

Friday, May 15th

Howler Bar, Brunswick, VIC (18+)

Saturday, May 16th

Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC (18+)

Thursday, May 21st

UC Hub, Bruce, ACT (18+)

Friday, May 22nd

The Lansdowne Hotel, Chippendale, NSW (18+)

Saturday, May 23rd

Cambridge Sideroom, Newcastle, NSW (18+)

Friday, May 29th

Shadows, Mt Gambier, SA (18+)

Saturday, May 30th

Crown and Anchor, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Friday, June 5th

Otherwise, Townsville, QLD (18+)

Saturday, June 6th

Gilligans Backpackers Hotel & Resort, Cairns, QLD (18+)

Tickets available from the Butterfingers website