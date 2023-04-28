Cable Ties have announced a national tour in support of their forthcoming album, All Her Plans.
From June until August, the punk rock outfit will visit Adelaide, Anglesea, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Brisbane, Beechworth, Canberra, Sydney, and Port Kembla (see full dates below). The Melbourne trio have also confirmed that their friend, the wonderful and idiosyncratic Our Carlson will support them on the the tour.
To mark the tour announcement, Cable Ties have shared another single from All Her Plans. Titled “Change”, the powerful track takes on patriarchal violence, acting as an exasperated rallying cry for greater social change.
“”Change” is about how to keep surviving and fighting even when it feels like we’re going backwards,” vocalist Jenny McKechnie explains.
“It contrasts the traumatisation of victim/survivors by the so-called justice system with the solidarity and hope I have found talking to mothers, friends and strangers, who have connected with the songs I’ve screamed into the abyss.”
McKechnie’s sounds supremely angry on the recording, which makes sense when she reveals the time period when “Change” came together. “I recorded the vocal take for this song very shortly after Roe v Wade was overturned,” she recalls. “I was extremely fired up and dejected, but wanted to remind myself why we keep going.”
Cable Ties’ “Change” is out now. All Her Plans is out Friday, June 23rd via Poison City/Merge Records.
Cable Ties 2023 Australian Tour
Friday, June 23rd
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
w/ Bad//Dreems
Tickets
Friday, July 28th
Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC
w/ Our Carlson
Tickets
Saturday, July 29th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
w/ Our Carlson
Tickets
Friday, August 4th
Max Watts, Melbourne
w/ Our Carlson
Tickets
Saturday, August 5th
The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
w/ Our Carlson
Tickets
Thursday, August 10th
Tanswells, Beechworth, VIC
Tickets
Friday, August 11th
The Shaking Hand, Canberra, ACT
w/ Our Carlson
Tickets
Saturday, August 12th
The Lansdowne, Sydney
w/ Our Carlson
Tickets
Sunday, August 13th
The Servo, Port Kembla
w/ Our Carlson
Tickets