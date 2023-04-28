Cable Ties have announced a national tour in support of their forthcoming album, All Her Plans.

From June until August, the punk rock outfit will visit Adelaide, Anglesea, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Brisbane, Beechworth, Canberra, Sydney, and Port Kembla (see full dates below). The Melbourne trio have also confirmed that their friend, the wonderful and idiosyncratic Our Carlson will support them on the the tour.

To mark the tour announcement, Cable Ties have shared another single from All Her Plans. Titled “Change”, the powerful track takes on patriarchal violence, acting as an exasperated rallying cry for greater social change.

“”Change” is about how to keep surviving and fighting even when it feels like we’re going backwards,” vocalist Jenny McKechnie explains.

“It contrasts the traumatisation of victim/survivors by the so-called justice system with the solidarity and hope I have found talking to mothers, friends and strangers, who have connected with the songs I’ve screamed into the abyss.”

McKechnie’s sounds supremely angry on the recording, which makes sense when she reveals the time period when “Change” came together. “I recorded the vocal take for this song very shortly after Roe v Wade was overturned,” she recalls. “I was extremely fired up and dejected, but wanted to remind myself why we keep going.”

Cable Ties’ “Change” is out now. All Her Plans is out Friday, June 23rd via Poison City/Merge Records.

Cable Ties 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, June 23rd

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

w/ Bad//Dreems

Tickets

Friday, July 28th

Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC

w/ Our Carlson

Tickets

Saturday, July 29th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

w/ Our Carlson

Tickets

Friday, August 4th

Max Watts, Melbourne

w/ Our Carlson

Tickets

Saturday, August 5th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

w/ Our Carlson

Tickets

Thursday, August 10th

Tanswells, Beechworth, VIC

Tickets

Friday, August 11th

The Shaking Hand, Canberra, ACT

w/ Our Carlson

Tickets

Saturday, August 12th

The Lansdowne, Sydney

w/ Our Carlson

Tickets

Sunday, August 13th

The Servo, Port Kembla

w/ Our Carlson

Tickets