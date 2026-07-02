CAKE are heading back to Australia for the first time in 15 years.

The Sacramento outfit will play ‘An Evening With CAKE’ across five cities in March 2027, with two full sets each night pulling from their genre-hopping catalogue. Fans can expect staples like “The Distance,” “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” “Never There,” “Frank Sinatra”, and “I Will Survive”.

The tour will kick off in Perth, before making its way through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 10th, following a presale from 9am on Wednesday, July 8th. Sign up for presale here.

“Although Australia is a distant continent for us, our memories of its wonderful audiences remain clear. We are delighted to have the opportunity to be part of that vibrant music scene once again,” said multi-instrumentalist Vincent DiFiore.

More than 30 years into their career, CAKE remain committed to doing things their own way. The band formed as a kind of pushback against the trends of their era, and they’ve since built a reputation on democratic decision-making, staunch independence and a sound that refuses to sit in one genre.

They write and record at their own solar-powered studio in Sacramento, which often produces more power than it uses, and their long-running CAKE Forest initiative sees a native tree sapling given away at every headline show.

The band’s most recent album, Showroom of Compassion, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was described by The New Yorker as “deadpan brilliance”, blending rock, funk, country, folk and pop into something distinctly their own.

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CAKE are now finishing their ninth studio album, due in 2027, which will include “Billionaire in Space”, a new track that debuted during a Texas Public Radio session.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

‘AN EVENING WITH CAKE’ AUSTRALIA 2027

Sunday, March 14th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA

Tuesday, March 16th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, March 18th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 20th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, March 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD