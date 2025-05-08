Calum Hood has dropped the latest single from his upcoming debut album away from Australian pop-rock giants 5 Seconds of Summer.

“Call Me When You Know Better” features Hood touching on the contradiction of loving someone but “maybe not being the best lover or friend to the people who mean the most to me,” with the track laid out in the format of an apologetic love letter.

“It’s a reflection on mistakes made, perpetual regret and self pity,” Hood shares.

“Call Me When You Know Better” will feature on Hood’s upcoming album CHAOS order CHAOS, named after the cycle of chaos and order he found himself in while producing the record.

It follows the release of lead single “Don’t Forget You Love Me”, Hood’s debut solo release after spending more than 14 years with 5 Seconds of Summer. Hood’s album is set for release on June 13th.

Hood says the album features themes he’s “never been able to sing about in the band – my upbringing, my family, the places life has taken me. This album is about laying those things to rest and allowing listeners to connect in their own way.”

“This album was made in a tumble dryer of knowing and not knowing. I started out with a vision – order – but quickly became overwhelmed by the process – chaos. Eventually, I learned to embrace both, and that balance became the heart of the record,” he adds.

Hood is, of course, far from the first 5SOS member to go it alone.

The band’s drummer, Ashton Irwin, dropped his second solo album, BLOOD ON THE DRUMS, last year. Irwin talked about his solo work in a special conversation with INXS member Andrew Farriss as part of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Musicians on Musicians issue.

Luke Hemmings also released a new solo EP, boy, last year which he discussed in detail in a Rolling Stone AU/NZinterview.

Calum Hood’s “Call Me When You Know Better” is out now.