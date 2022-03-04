Calvin Harris has sent fans into a tailspin after seemingly confirming his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, on Twitter.

“Vol 2 is gonna be mad,” the DJ wrote on Twitter, hinting at the new album. Harris released Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 in 2017, and fans have been begging for a follow-up album ever since. The album featured some of Harris’s biggest hits, like ‘Slide’ with Frank Ocean and Migos and ‘Rollin” with Future and Khalid.

Vol 2 is gonna be mad — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) March 3, 2022

The post has been flooded with comments from excited fans, including one from French Dance musician Madeon. “WAIT WAIT WAIT WHAT,” he commented on the post.

Last June, Harris hinted that a Wav Bounces Vol. 2 was unlikely.

“I don’t know if there’s any need for [Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2], I suppose is what I’m saying,” he said during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

He added: “I think Vol. 1 hasn’t quite done its job yet,” suggesting that the album was still racking up a lot of streams and sales.

Back in 2020, Harris took to Twitter to shoot down claims that a Wav Bounces Vol. 2 was in the works.

“Will the kids get Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 this decade @calvinharris,” a fan wrote on Twitter at the time. Harris responded, “Appreciate you asking mate, can’t see it happening tbh”.

While Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 was Harris’s last album, he released his latest track ‘Lonely’, which featured Sananda Maitreya, in January.

Earlier this week the DJ announced that he would be playing a homecoming show as part of Belsonic at Hampden Park football stadium in Glasgow.

“Today, Calvin Harris announces he will be making his long-awaited return to Belfast with a huge headline show at Belsonic in Ormeau Park on Saturday 18th June 2022. After selling out Tennent’s Vital in 2015 and having dominated headline slots over the years at the world’s biggest festivals, Calvin is sure to make history once again at this momentous show at Belsonic,” Belsonic organisers said in a statement.

They added: “Calvin Harris has topped the charts across the globe with his many hits, amassing 27 top 10 singles in the UK alone. Fans can expect to hear these massive tunes along with an arsenal of exhilarating dance music from the powerhouse producer/DJ at this one night only special event.”

