Cameron Winter has announced exclusive Australia and New Zealand shows.

Winter, who fronts the Brooklyn art-rock band Geese but is also a talented singer-songwriter in his own right, is bringing his acclaimed debut solo album, Heavy Metal, to these shores in February of next year.

Winter will perform for one night only in Australia, at The Forum in Melbourne on Monday, February 9th, preceded by a performance at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Auckland on Wednesday, February 4th (see full details below).

The short tour, presented by Handsome Tours and Laneway Presents, marks Winter’s first appearance on Australian soil as a solo artist. Tickets to both shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 8th at 9:30am. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, August 7th at 9:30am local time.

Winter is touring in support of Heavy Metal, which was one of 2024’s standout albums and earned its creator instant comparisons with lyrical luminaries including Bob Dylan and Tom Waits.

“Bolstered by timeless arrangements that are by turns folksy, soulful, and neo-classical, Winter establishes himself as a songwriter par excellence,” Pitchfork hailed in a highly positive review, while GQ called it both a “hidden gem” and “modern classic.”

In a 9/10 review, The Line of Best Fit wrote, “These songs channel Leonard Cohen’s solemnity with a beat poet’s hallucinations… in a way that makes obvious why they demand to exist in a project of their own.”

Winter’s band, Geese, recently announced a new album. Getting Killed is set to be released on September 26th via Partisan Records. The album, which is produced by Kenny Beats, is said to be a complete departure from the band’s previous works.

Cameron Winter 2026 Australia & New Zealand Shows

Presented by Handsome Tours and Laneway Presents

Pre-sale begins Thursday, August 7th (9:30am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 8th (9:30am local time)

Ticket information available via handsometours.com

Wednesday, February 4th

Holy Trinity Cathedral, Auckland, NZ

Monday, February 9th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC