Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced on social media that they have ended their two-year relationship.

Both singers broke the news to fans in a joint statement that they posted to their Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Sean and Camila wrote.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” they added, signing it from Camila and Shawn.

Camila and Shawn began first dating in July 2019 shortly after the music video for ‘Señorita’, and frequently packed on the PDA in posted snaps together, the most recent showing the duo celebrating Halloween together.

In July this year, the pair took to Instagram to celebrate their second anniversary, with Camila writing “Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️.”

Sean also acknowledged the anniversary, writing, “Happy 2 years my baby ♥️.”

Prior to the pair dating, Shawn spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying about how close he’s always been with Camila (even before they started dating) while promoting his album Wonder, telling “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

He also explained they weren’t rushing into an engagement despite rumours and their close bond. “I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast,” Shawn said ath the time, adding, “but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

