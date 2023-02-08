Australian indie rock band Camp Cope has announced that they are breaking up after seven years together in a shocking Instagram post.

The band took to their IG to share the sad news with a story that “read RIP Camp Cope 2016-2023”, it was accompanied by a picture of the band.

Camp Cope also shared a post on their grid with the elusive caption, “this is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show @brunswickmusicfest with the incredible @barkaa__ can’t think of a more fitting farewell x photo by @kanye_lens CAMP COPE 2015-2023”.

Twenty minutes after their original post, the band reposted a story from Ben Lee with the caption, “Sad news, but with everything @campcope has done, integrity fully intact.”

The news has shocked fans, with hundreds of people already taking to the comments section of Camp Cope’s Instagram post to express their disbelief and devastation.

“PLEASE BE MESSING AROUND. PLEASE,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Camp Cope ending is like the stars ending.. we will bask in your light for generations ✨ thank you for your gift.”

The acclaimed Melbourne group, consisting of Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and Sarah Thompson, toured North America last year, and had four songs in triple j’s hottest 200 for 2022.

Camp Cope’s third studio album Running with the Hurricane was released last year to wide acclaim and reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Critical reaction was just as strong. In a 4/5 review, Kerrang! wrote “it’s music for the loveliest of golden summer evenings, but has a greater depth to it that reveals itself with more and more listens, as if it’s coming out of its own shell. And when it does, it’s nothing but wonderful.”

“Shifting away from the gnawing, emo-inflected power-pop of their first two albums, the Melbourne trio ask: Can softness be as invigorating as fury?” noted Pitchfork.

Camp Cope will play their final show at Brunswick’s Estonian House on March 11 for Brunswick Music Festival. They will be joined by Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa.