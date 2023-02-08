It’s not like you needed another reason to attend the much-loved Brunswick Music Festival, but if you did, Camp Cope will be performing their last show together at the event.

The shocking news of the popular band’s break up comes on the same day as the release of Brunswick Music Festival’s full line up.

Melbourne’s beloved festival returns this March 5-13th for its 35th year with incredible lineups, performances, and celebrations.

Melbourne’s sleepy Estonian House on Melville Road will awaken with powerful headlining performances from Camp Cope, Mdou Moctar (Niger), CIVIC, Crumb (USA) and Leon Vynehall (UK/DJ Set).

Kicking off with an epic Sydney Road Street Party on Sunday March 5th, the day will be filled with music, food, art, performance and retail along one of Melbourne’s most famous arterials. Naarm favourites such as Cable Ties, Kira Puru, Black Jesus Experience, Ajak Kwai, Pinch Points, Mindy Weng Wang, June Jones and more will feature on eight pop up stages throughout the day.

Across five unforgettable nights, witness this unassuming venue come to life in a hot pink flush of fervour. Brunswick’s best live music venues, galleries and pubs will also host unique local and international lineups.

From The Retreat, Brunswick Ballroom, Howler, Stay Gold, Jazzlab, and more, there are myriad ways to immerse yourself in the best Naarm has to offer.

Several International Women’s Day events will push boundaries and celebrate binaries on March 8, including a dark and poetic performance straight from MONA FOMA and Womadelaide.

The festivities conclude on Labor Day holiday Monday March 13 with a powerful and free Music For The Mob celebration of First Nations performers in Gilpin Park in partnership with Bad Apples Music. Be sure to join in the celebration of suburb and sound. With incredible lineups, performances, and celebrations, BMF will be an experience you won’t want to miss!

Explore the entire program for Brunswick Music Festival, at brunswickmusicfestival.com.au

Tickets are on sale now