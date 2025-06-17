It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Nelly Furtado loves Aussie DJ and producer Dom Dolla.

The Canadian star collaborated with Dolla on 2023’s “Eat Your Man”, her first release in six years, and they’ve owned the stage at Beyond the Valley and Lollapalooza.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ for Dolla’s cover story, which leads its June-August issue, Furtado revealed she “wanted to work with him within 20 seconds of first hearing his music.”

“I think he has the greatest taste in the world; he can hear subtlety in music and that is a gift not everyone has. It’s like the gift of calculated restraint, combined with pure soul. And I fucking love his approach to bass! So signature,” she said.

Furtado continued: “He has a pure love for the actual art form and craft of DJing and beyond that just the community of dance music. He’s doing it for 100 percent the right reasons and he’s a happy guy with incredibly positive energy that just radiates and everyone wants to experience that elevation, purity and fun live – myself included.”

Perhaps the highest praise Furtado had for the musician was the following: “Nights spent watching Dom’s sets,” she enthused, “have become some of my favourite nights ever.”

Unsurprisingly again, Dolla is a massive Furtado fan.

“I listened to so much Nelly Furtado as a kid,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “I believe that her style and taste influenced mine, and she heard that in the records that she listened to of mine, she reached out and she said, ‘I’m writing a new album. Would you like to help me with it?’”

Ideas bounced back and forth, they met up and “got along like a house on fire,” he recounted, and he took flight to Philadelphia to hang at her favourite recording studio.

The result was “Eat Your Man”, “which was paying homage to all of her hits.”

Elsewhere in his Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story, Dolla pondered Australia’s problem with Tall Poppy Syndrome.

“It’s still there,” he admitted. “You have to act and behave and communicate with a certain level of humility.”

The June-August 2025 issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ is on newsstands now.