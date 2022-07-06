Candlebox frontman Kevin Martin has taken to social media to pen a harsh message following yet another mass shooting in the US.

During a Fourth of July parade at Highland Park in Illinois, Chicago, 22-year-old Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly opened fire with a “high-powered rifle” on parade attendees shortly after the event began.

Using the rooftop of a nearby shop as a vantage point, he is suspected to have targeted people at random, killing six people and leaving at least 26 people – aged eight to 85 – in the hospital.

The incident comes amidst fervent national conversations around gun violence in the US in the wake of multiple shootings that claimed the lives of numerous people, including children, and as a result, many notable figures and celebrities have spoken out about the tragedy while urging the government to do something about the senseless killings.

On Monday, Candlebox frontman Martin took to his Instagram to voice his despair over the shocking killing spree.

“SO ANOTHER GUN-TOTING AMERICAN KILLS 6 INNOCENT PEOPLE TODAY, A DAY THAT CELEBRATES FREEDOM, FREEDOM FROM WHAT?!?” he wrote.

“FUCK THIS BULLSHIT!

“HEARTBROKEN YET AGAIN AND YET THIS FUCKING GOVERNMENT OF OURS WILL DO NOTHING TO PROTECT THOSE OF US THAT CHOOSE NOT TO OWN FIREARMS BUT THEY’LL GO ABOVE AND BEYOND TO PROTECT AN UNBORN FETUS?!?

“GET FUCKED!!!

“HAPPY FUCKING 4TH OF JULY Y’ALL!”

Following the tragedy, Crimo was arrested and charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder.

According to reports, Crimo – who goes by the name Awake The Rapper – had been releasing music for some years now. In addition to an IMDb page which gives him creative credits for some music videos, he also has some 30 songs on Spotify. Two of his tracks also amassed upwards of one million listens on the streaming service.

While relatives and friends claimed they did not know of his violent tendencies, Crimo’s musical repertoire showed otherwise. In one of his music videos, he glamorised a mass shooting and being shot by police. Another music video implies a school shooting, with the rapper as the shooter.

US President Joe Biden also condemned the gunman’s actions, saying in a statement, “Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”

