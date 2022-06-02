Stevie Nicks has shared a strong statement about assault rifles and last week’s tragic Uvalde school shooting.

“My hope for this country is that the lawmakers just find a way to make buying an assault rifle ~ more difficult,” the Fleetwood Mac icon wrote on social media. “There is just no reason to have a gun that would disintegrate a deer~ or a small animal, if you are, indeed, an honourable hunter.

When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before. Power, used in a bad way, is the opposite of ‘power’ used in a good way. Once people have felt the power of those guns, they are never the same. They are addicted. And then there is no turning back.

So don’t give them that power. Make it really hard for them to get that gun. No one is trying to take away guns from people who get them for a good reason. Guns are not toys. Background checks are not that hard.”

Nicks continued with a powerful message. “I am dying inside for the loss of those children in Texas and their parents. Five of my most happy years were spent in El Paso, Texas. I loved it there.

So, I ask you; do you want to go down in the history books as being responsible for these school shootings that will inevitably continue, or do you want to be remembered as the people who finally gathered together in unity and empathy ~ as the people who stopped it.”

The singer ended by citing her father. “My fathers favourite saying to me was “Sometimes the hardest thing to do is the right thing to do~ and sometimes the right thing to do ~ is the hardest thing to do.” And then he would say~ Be brave, Stevie, always. Do the right thing. Never compromise your beliefs. Never give up.”

If anything sums up the need for Nick’s statement to be heard, it’s this: on the same day she posted this on social media, another mass shooting occurred in the U.S.. Multiple people were shot and four people were killed today at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.