Swedish epic doom metal pioneers Candlemass are finally heading to Australia, announcing their long-awaited debut tour across Melbourne, Sydney and Perth this September and October.

Despite their towering influence on the global metal scene, the legendary band have never previously performed on Australian soil. That will change this spring when Candlemass bring their monumental sound — defined by crushing riffs, operatic vocals and darkly majestic compositions — to local audiences for the first time.

Formed in the mid-1980s by bassist and chief songwriter Leif Edling, Candlemass are widely regarded as one of the defining acts in doom metal history. Alongside groups like Saint Vitus and Trouble, they helped shape the genre’s foundations, building a style that fused Sabbath-inspired heaviness with grand, almost theatrical songwriting.

Their 1986 debut Epicus Doomicus Metallicus proved particularly influential. The record didn’t just introduce a band, it effectively defined the emerging “epic doom” sound and helped cement Candlemass as one of the genre’s architects. Today they are frequently cited as part of doom metal’s “big four,” alongside Pentagram, Saint Vitus and Trouble.

Across a formidable catalogue that includes classics such as Nightfall, Ancient Dreams and Tales of Creation, Candlemass built a reputation for slow-burning, cathedral-sized metal. Their work has earned Swedish Grammis Awards and international recognition, including a nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The band’s modern era has continued to expand that legacy. In 2018 Candlemass reunited with original Epicus Doomicus Metallicus vocalist Johan Länquist after a 32-year absence, returning the group to its roots. His comeback coincided with the release of the acclaimed 2019 album The Door to Doom, which even featured a guest guitar solo from Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi.

Their most recent studio album, Sweet Evil Sun, arrived in 2022 and reaffirmed Candlemass’ status as masters of epic doom. More recently they released the EP Black Star in 2025, and have begun planning their next full-length release.

Candlemass Australian Tour 2026

Presented by Fuzz Factory Touring, Your Mate Bookings & Armageddoom Festival

Tickets from: yourmatebookings



Wednesday, September 30th

The Corner, Melbourne

Thursday, October 1st

Liberty Hall, Sydney

Saturday, October 3rd

Armageddoom 8 at The Rosemount, Perth