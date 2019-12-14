It’s time to go under the knife with Carcass, who are back after a six-year hiatus. The icons of gore, grit and disgust have just released their incredibly powerful new track ‘Under the Scalpel Blade’ and it is just as rough as you’d expect.

Carcass has just unleashed their first new song since 2013, ‘Under the Scalpel Blade.’ The cut was recently released as a Flexi disc via Decibel Magazine, but now the brutal track is available for streaming on all platforms.

The comeback of Carcass is one for the metal history books. After a 17-year dry spell, the gore icons gave us Surgical Steel in 2013, which was unanimously received as a masterwork, and eventually one of the best metal albums of the decade.

After some heavy touring to support Surgical Steel in the mid-2010s, Carcass has laid low for the past few years, playing just 25 shows combined in 2018 and 2019. Carcass will headline 2020’s Decibel Metal & Beer Fest alongside Possessed.

We’re just glad to finally have one of the greatest metal bands out there back in good form, releasing music that still challenges us and explores what the band is capable of.

Listen to ‘Under the Scalpel Blade’ by Carcass below

“Under the Scalpel Blade” is a quintessential track from the band, disgustingly groovy and obsessively gory. The British legends add a bit of catchiness to the mix as well, weaving some earworms into the procedural tune.

“All I would say is there has to be small stylistic elements that haven’t appeared on Carcass records before,” guitarist Bill Steer says of a potential new album. “We’re going to be walking the tightrope of sounding like the band Carcass and bringing in new elements. There’s nothing valid to say if we’re going to do a retread…what’s the point?”

More new Carcass music is sure to follow, so stay tuned.