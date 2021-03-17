Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In case you missed it, Cardi B and political commentator, author and activist, Candace Owens are beefing pretty hard on Twitter right now.

The Twitter feud might not be a first for the two women, however the current drama has come as a result of Cardi’s recent performance of ‘WAP’ at the Grammys.

As reported by Billboard, during a Fox News segment, Owens had some pretty harsh words to say when she spoke her thoughts on the performance, saying, “You see that fundamentally we are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles.”

“And it’s terrifying! I think people parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards.” She continued, “And again, we are weakening America… that’s really what we should be talking about, this is a weakening of American society.”

“We are setting the stage, and it feels like we are looking at corrosion, like we are about to see the end of an empire.” Owens concluded, “America cannot survive and it cannot be sustained under these sorts of values and principles.”

True to form, Cardi kept her response succinct. She tweeted, “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.”

Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap https://t.co/g7AX947RMb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

While Owens’ initial rant took place on air, the beef didn’t stop there, it continued online and is probably still continuing at this point. And to say it’s getting a little bit out of control is probably a fair statement.

Now, the beef has shape-shifted and evolved, with the discourse becoming more about an alleged tweet which Owens is claiming Cardi photoshopped back in the day. For reference, the tweets in question were supposedly made by Owens herself.

Candy girl now why you lying when you can simply Google your tweet.I should sue you for makin it seem like I photoshop something when there’s dozens of articles on it and you was trending on Twitter cause of it in November. https://t.co/XlIbC4fA7Y pic.twitter.com/VvwASqNnvd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Cardi isn’t having a bar of it, claiming that she’s now going to sue Owens for, “claiming I photoshopped a tweet that dozens of articles reported about back in November 2016z.First she claim me and my team photoshopped it now it was a fake tweet.Which one is it .Everyone is free to Google .”

I’m going to sue candy for claiming I photoshopped a tweet that dozens of articles reported about back in November 2016z.First she claim me and my team photoshopped it now it was a fake tweet.Which one is it .Everyone is free to Google . https://t.co/XlIbC4fA7Y pic.twitter.com/YeAlgywlrF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘WAP’ at the 2021 Grammys.