Cardi B has responded to a post asking when the “weird hate bandwagon for Lil’ Kim” will end, calling it “heartbreaking.”

Many have criticised the rapper for everything from her Brooklyn Nets halftime show earlier this year to her latest single.

In ‘Big Santa Papi’, which appears on the soundtrack to Nick Cannon’s new movie Miracles Across 125th Street, Lil’ Kim attempts to seduce Santa with lyrics like: “Santa wanna get all up in my business/Santa wanna get it poppin’ this Christmas/Santa wanna throw some dollars on my wishlist/Santa can I bust it open like a big gift?”

Although the track has received a mixed response, Cardi was quick to defend Kim on Twitter.

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

“I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking,” she wrote.

“She’s (sic) is so sweet, supporting and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND… I remember when I used to beef wit (sic) bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU! 😂”

She went on to say it would be younger people dissing the veteran New York rapper.

“I think it’s gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit!” she wrote.

When a fan responded asking why Cardi is yet to collaborate with Kim, she replied: “What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!”

Another fan said people didn’t respect Lil’ Kim because she’s changed her physical appearance so much.

“Folks can barely recognise her,” they wrote.

“People feel like she doesn’t love herself. I always see post (sic) saying they loved Lil Kim just the way she was.”