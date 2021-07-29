Lizzo has recently taken to TikTok to address a pretty ludicrous rumour that she’s seen popping up online.

As per the rumour in question, Lizzo apparently once stage dived at a concert and killed someone. And in her recent TikTok, she totally shuts down the totally baseless rumour.

Lizzo said on TikTok, “So, I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody.”

“Like, that rumor, it’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life and bitch, how, like, killed somebody? Y’all really going to put that on my motherfuckin’ name? Like, I know I’m big but bitch, I’m not that fuckin’ big.”

The video then cuts to a scene of the ‘Juice’ singer jumping (pretending to stage dive onto her own bed). She then looks up to the camera and exclaims, “Bitch!”

Basically, case closed.

Lizzo was also seen speaking to paparazzi recently, as they asked her about the shirt she was wearing which featured a photo of Demi Lovato’s face.

“Is that a message to Demi? Should she reach out?” one of the photographers can be heard asking in the clip.

In response, she then holds her finger and says, “they.” It seems that the paparazzo did not hear Lizzo, as they went on to ask “have her team contact your team?”

“Their team,” she responded, the continuing to clarify, “Demi goes by they now.” Lovato then saw the footage and reposted it to their Instagram story and said, “You fucking queen I love you, thank you”.

