Cardi B has voiced her disapproval over the double standards female rappers face compared to their male counterparts, saying it is “not fair”.

The ‘WAP’ rapper spoke to SiriusXM on Wednesday to explain why she’s taking her time between each single release, saying that female artists are under huge pressure to continually drop new music.

“Female rappers, y’all, they are always in mad pressure,” Cardi said. “If you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop flop. The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair.”

“I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a fucking song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you’,” she continued. “Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.'”

Despite criticism for not releasing more songs more often, Cardi said she was “not going to put out a song that I’m not really in love with just because”.

After taking a breaking between the release of ‘Press’ and ‘WAP’, the hip-hop star was forced to deny rumours she had been in a dispute with her record label.

“Throughout this whole time people were making rumours like, ‘Oh she’s having problems with her label,’ ‘Her label is shelving her,’ ‘Her label is tired of her and they’re getting more female talent,'” she recalled. “It’s like, no, they never tired of me. Labels, they want you to put music out. That’s what they love. They want you to put music out all the time, all the time.”

