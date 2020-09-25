Cardi B is being flooded with DMs from online admirers after her break up with Offset but she’s decided to stay single for a while.

According to Billboard, on Wednesday night (September 23rd), the rapper opened up about her recent break up with Offset. During a live video on OnlyFans Cardi B discussed her emotions and thoughts since the divorce.

She said, “you cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Clearly, Cardi B is showing her strong sense of self-worth in these words. Cardi B and Offset were married for 3 years and have a daughter together. According to court documents, Cardi B is hoping to gain primary custody of her and Offset’s child.

While the rapper also admitted to having her “DMs flooded” since the announcement she is uninterested. She said “I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

Focusing on her business right now seems perfect. Cardi B is a multi-award winning artist with an astounding discography. Her recent single ‘WAP’ premiered last month and has had over 216 million views on YouTube. The high production and controversial video became an instant viral hit thanks to its addictive dance. The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and so far has been in the top position for 6 weeks in the ARIA charts.

So bad luck to all the people sliding into Cardi’s DMs right now. She’s busy conquering the charts with her new sex-positive anthem.

Check out Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ music video below.