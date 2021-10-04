Cardi B AKA Queen of serving ~*lewks*~ has outdone herself with a green ensemble that she debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

Feast your eyes on the singer’s zip-up bonnet top and pleated heeled pants:

Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week today pic.twitter.com/0e0UHr90Yh — CardiBArchive💎 (@cardibarchive_) October 3, 2021

Cardi’s green two piece was designed by Richard Quinn and consists of a green bonnet as well as green gloves, a zip-up green top and parachute pants that are, you guessed it, green.

The internet being, well, the internet, has erupted in excitement at her quirky outfit and come up with some hilarious responses.

Twitter users couldn’t help but make draw comparisons from Netflix’s new hit show, Squid Game, that sees contestants playing a deathly game while wearing green tracksuits.

@iamcardib we bout to play red light green light? Lol — Groovy Tony (@ChaosMoogle) October 3, 2021

remember when cardi b played red light green light on squid game pic.twitter.com/YAwAbtnEEf — nicky smalls (@slicknick9898) October 3, 2021

cardi b after seeing that red light green light giant doll

pic.twitter.com/EcJguNVbn3 https://t.co/NAVb4qi8Yr — h🔪||you keep my old🧣 (@swiftiefantasy) October 1, 2021

Other users were quick to compare her bright two piece to a green screen used in film production.

where is my green screen going — Betty Bටටp 👻🔪 (@DEABAMF) October 3, 2021

She’s a walking green screen. I’m sure the photoshops will be hilarious. — 🐵🐶💎⛏🌎MAP FIXER🌎⛏💎🐶🐵 (@StrawberryBurns) October 3, 2021

The similarities between Cardi’s outfit and a green Teletubby were not lost on Twitter users, either.

I was just about to say she’s out here looking like a green telletubby — ItsKyGuys (@toxicgirl122) October 3, 2021

She cute always but that look like a teletubbies outfit — Carmen J Leon (@CarmenJLeon3) October 3, 2021

Somebody. Please… Photoshop her into sun baby from Teletubbies 🙊 — Dr. Hadassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, Pre-PhD (@TheDunnDada) October 3, 2021

