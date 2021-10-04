Cardi B AKA Queen of serving ~*lewks*~ has outdone herself with a green ensemble that she debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

Feast your eyes on the singer’s zip-up bonnet top and pleated heeled pants:

Cardi’s green two piece was designed by Richard Quinn and consists of a green bonnet as well as green gloves, a zip-up green top and parachute pants that are, you guessed it, green.

The internet being, well, the internet, has erupted in excitement at her quirky outfit and come up with some hilarious responses.

Twitter users couldn’t help but make draw comparisons from Netflix’s new hit show, Squid Game, that sees contestants playing a deathly game while wearing green tracksuits.

Other users were quick to compare her bright two piece to a green screen used in film production.

The similarities between Cardi’s outfit and a green Teletubby were not lost on Twitter users, either.

