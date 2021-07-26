Cardi B has hit back at those accusing the rapper of “queerbaiting” in her ‘Wild Side’ music video with Normani.

Queerbaiting refers to straight individuals implying non-heterosexual encounters in order to attract members of the LGBTQ community.

Speaking about the backlash she received over the heated video, Cardi explained: “You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also, I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls. All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground!

“I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word. I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about. If an artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women? (sic)”

It’s not the first time Cardi has broached the topic. The ‘WAP’ rapper also spoke about the issue after featuring on the track ‘Girls’ alongside Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX in 2018, which touched on gender fluidity.

Cardi wrote online at the time: “We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other woman, s*** with a lot of women! I thought the song was a good song and i remember my experience. (sic)”

It’s the latest in a series of criticisms of the star, who drew backlash after she treated her two-year-old daughter Kulture to a $29,000 shopping spree.

“I went crazy shopping,” Cardi said on her Instagram Story. “All for Kulture though, nothing is mine. All KK. What? God gave me a doll for a reason!”

One critic on Instagram commented on the post: “I hope you realize that spending $29,000 on a two-year-old who will grow out of everything in a month, during a pandemic, when so many people are struggling financially is beyond tone-deaf.

“If you have that kind of cash to throw around like it’s nothing, then maybe consider donating it to people who actually need it.”

“It’s not good to spoil children,” someone else tweeted.

The hitmaker recently revealed she’s expected her second child with her rapper husband Offset.

