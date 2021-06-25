Cardi B has taken to Twitter to speak out about the unfair treatment of female rappers.

After one Twitter user shared a clip from Cardi’s live set at the 2019 BET Awards along with the caption: “Definitely, one of the best performances I’ve ever seen by HER,” another person responded in defence of Cardi.

“I hate how Women rappers can perform & have whole ass choreography routines & still get criticized & picked apart while men rappers just walk around in one circle, jump up & down, giving the bare minimum with no criticism @ all,” the second Twitter user wrote.

Cardi then went on to retweet the statement and add her own commentary about the way female rappers are “disrespected”.

“Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances, great visuals, hours on make up, hours on hair, pressure by the public to look perfect, make great music, and yet are the most disrespected,” she wrote.

“It’s always they not good enough, what’s new? It’s boring. Why her not me.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has opened up about the issues women in hip hop face, as she also explained the “mad pressure” they are under during a 2020 interview with Billboard.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Female rappers, y’all, they are always in mad pressure… if you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop flop. The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop,” she said.

“You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair. I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a fucking song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you.’ Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.’”

You can read more about this topic over at the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the full Twitter statement from Cardi B on female rappers: