Following Cardi B confirming her support for Joe Biden, the ‘WAP’ rapper has interviewed the Democratic presidential nominee about healthcare, COVID-19, and police brutality over a Zoom call for ELLE.

After briefly meeting Biden’s daughter, who is a fan of the decorated hip hop artist, Cardi and Joe got straight to business during their video chat, with Biden asking: “Tell me, what is your main interest, in terms of this election?”

Cardi B replied, “I have a whole list of things that I want…”

“First, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much,” she said bluntly, explaining that she’s unhappy with how the controversial president has handled the coronavirus epidemic, which has already seen 170,000 deaths in the US alone.

“I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay.”

The rapper continued, “I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.'”

“Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

Cardi added that she also wants free Medicare, free college education and for “Black people to stop getting killed… I want stricter laws that are fair to Black citizens.”

Biden explained that the issues brought up by the artist highlight the importance of young people voting in the upcoming election, saying: “There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that.”

“Presidents have to take responsibility. I understand one of your favourite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth.”

He added, “One of the things that I admire about you is that you keep talking about what I call equity — decency, fairness, and treating people with respect.”

Check out Cardi B talking to Joe Biden for ELLE: