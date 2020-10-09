Cardi B has lashed out at those who have taken aim at her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, amid their divorce.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the ‘WAP’ rapper explained that while she isn’t currently on speaking terms with Offset, she will continue to defend him as he is the father of her beloved daughter, four-year-old Kulture Kiari.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” Cardi wrote. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

“I don’t give a fuck if you don’t like him,” Cardi then hit back at a fan who insisted it was their “right to drag” her soon-to-be ex-husband.

“I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father,” Cardi continued. “I will slap the shit out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”

She continued: “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her shit.”

Cardi B and Offset called time on their marriage on September 14th, around three years after the pair secretly wed back in 2017 and welcomed their first and only child the following year. The rappers then separated after allegations that Offset had cheated on the Bronx hip-hop star, though they reconciled shortly after.

However, it doesn’t look like Cardi will be changing her mind this time around, with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker posting to Instagram earlier in the week declaring that she was “Single, bad and rich …”.

Offset was among the nearly 7 million Instagram users who “liked” the post, suggesting the pair are amicable.

As TMZ reported, Cardi is seeking primary custody of their daughter and an unspecified amount in child support.

Check out ‘Clout’ by Offset ft. Cardi B: