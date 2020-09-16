Rap’s reigning power couple are no more. Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset of Migos.

According to legal documents obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Cardi filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgie, days shy of what would have been their third wedding anniversary. The divorce cites irreconcilable differences. The filing indicates that it is a ‘contested divorce’ with Offset listed as the defendant and Cardi as the plaintiff.

The court hearing is set for November 4.

As TMZ report, Cardi is seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, and an unspecified amount in child support. It has been suggested that the divorce was sparked by adultery on Offset’s behalf.

Cardi and Offset were married in 2017 in a secret ceremony. The pair split just over a year later after rumours of Offset’s infidelity. They were on the precipice of divorce in 2018.

Check out ‘Clout’ by Offset ft. Cardi B:

“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi B announced on Instagram back in 2018. “And we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners—you know he’s always somebody that I go to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody fault,” she continued. “It’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

However, the pair ultimately reconciled in January 2019. In a December 2019 feature with Vogue Cardi detailed why she chose to stay with Offset despite his infidelity — revealing that if he committed adultery again, they would be caput for good.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi mused. “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.

“Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.

She continued, “When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”