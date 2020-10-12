Despite having filed for divorce last month, footage has emerged that suggests Cardi B and Offset may be not so estranged.

Cardi rang in her 28th birthday over the weekend, celebrating in Las Vegas with friends including her ‘WAP’ collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

Offset was also at the party, and as evidenced by a photo obtained by E! News, was seen kissing Cardi at one point during the festivities.

On top of their apparent PDA, Offset took to his Instagram stories to share clips of Cardi twerking in front of him, as well as giving him a lap dance.

The footage no doubt comes as a surprise to many, given that the pair filed for divorce on September 14th.

Adding fuel to the fire, Cardi shared a video of a billboard erected in honour of her birthday.

Although the billboard itself only featured a message from their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, Cardi thanked a mysterious “sir” for the gesture.

Naturally, fans have speculated that the unnamed “sir” was none other than Offset.

Cardi also recently took to Twitter to defend Offset amidst backlash, telling a fan that she “[doesn’t] give a fuck if you don’t like him.”

In a since-deleted tweet, she insisted he is a “dumbass, not a bad man.”

“Out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else,” she said, “Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

“I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father… I will slap the shit out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture,” she continued.

She concluded: “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her shit.”

Check out ‘Clout’ by Cardi B and Offset: