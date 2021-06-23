Continuing her outspoken tradition, Cardi B has criticized a viral post by a mother who claimed to put her husband before her kids.

We know Cardi B says what she wants, when she wants, how she wants. That’s kind of why we like her, honestly. The rapper continued her tradition of being outspoken on social media earlier today as she took to Instagram to call out a viral post where a mother claimed she would always put her husband before her children.

The original post, made on Twitter, said: “My daughter does not come before my husband IDC.” According to Cardi B, this behaviour set the wrong precedent, where kids would have a hard time being believed when they bring up abuse by their fathers to their mothers.

The rapper, who has a daughter responded to the tweet on Instagram, saying: “And these be the b***** that god forbid they daughters get molested by their ‘husband’ ‘boyfriend’ they won’t believe them their kids, take their words and will hate their daughters cause of the truth and the men be knowing that and take advantage.” While multiple people have agreed with the rapper, others have defended the original post.

This isn’t first time Cardi has batted for Team Mom on social media. In 2020, the rapper defended her decision to not let her daughter listen to her hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

When a user tagged Cardi in a tweet saying: “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can?”, the rapper was not having it.

“Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.” she tweeted.

Check out ‘UP’ by Cardi B: