Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US.

On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

As with every school shooting occurring in the US, the tragedy has reignited the debate about gun control laws, which led to Cardi tweeting on Thursday that it was not right for people to be “pushing agendas” following the mass shooting.

“These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you ‘social media politicians’ to be pushing agendas,” Cardi wrote. “People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want. Think b4 (you) speak (sic).”

She added in a reply to one user: “Baby I don’t give a fuvk (sic) about liberal, conservative, republican, democrats RIGHT NOW! I give a fuck about the pain these people’s families are going through.”

While she may have meant well, the ‘Bodack Yellow’ rapper received a wave of criticism over the remarks, with many insisting it was a discussion that needed to take place in order for gun laws to change.

Cardi later clarified that she supports gun reform, replying to one user, “All mass shootings is a senseless act of violence due (to) the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to(o), but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Following the devastating event, many notable figures and celebrities have spoken out on the matter of gun reform while pleading for change, including Taylor Swift and LeBron James.

Former President Barack Obama – who was president when the Sandy Hook shootings happened – posted a long string of tweets about the shooting.

“Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies – and in the back of their minds, they’re worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space,” he wrote.

Current president Joe Biden of course also spoke about the shooting, asking, “Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Taylor Swift shared a clip of an emotional speech given by NBA coach Steve Kerr, before writing, “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Also from the NBA, LeBron James shared his frustration: “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest!

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Cardi B’s tweet below: