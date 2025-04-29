Carla Wehbe has announced her upcoming EP Dark In The Light, dropping June 5. Along with the news, she’s released the latest single, “Gentle With Me”.

The new track follows earlier singles “Life’s an Awful Mess” and “OCD”, showing a softer side of Wehbe, without losing her edge.

“‘Gentle With Me’ is about the rare kind of love that teaches you by staying,” she explains. “It’s strange when someone doesn’t punish you for being fragile—and this song is about learning to trust that gentleness enough to feel safe being vulnerable.”

Dark in The Light will be Wehbe’s follow-up to her 2023 EP Jupiter and Mars.

Described as a project exploring “the idea that light and dark coexist in all of us,” the new EP continues her exploration of emotional duality. “These songs came from moments where I didn’t know if I was breaking or healing — but it was probably both,” she says. “The EP lives in the in-between: the heart ache beneath the smile, the flicker of hope inside despair, the beauty in contradiction, even the darkness inside of joy.

“It’s not about choosing sides — it’s about learning to live with both. Light bleeds, shadows breathe, and somewhere in the blur between the two, these songs found me. Maybe they’ll find you too.”

2024 was a big year for the Sydney artist. She kicked things off with the infectious single “Sideshow”, followed by the vintage indie-pop anthem “Life’s An Awful Mess’” Later in the year, she appeared at the TikTok Awards with a performance of Dasha’s “Austin”, and released her first original Christmas song, “christmas doesn’t feel the same without you”.

Wehbe also supported a range of international artists across the year, including G Flip, Peach PRC, JP Cooper, and Beth McCarthy.

Carla Wehbe’s “Gentle With Me” is out now via Warner Music Australia.