Grammy Award-winning artist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage while performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, earlier today.

Santana was quickly wheeled off stage and the concert was halted, leaving fans confused, distraught and concerned for the musician.

#BREAKING Carlos Santana being treated by EMS after a “serious medical emergency” at #pineknob – audience asked to leave – and pray. pic.twitter.com/kdqd5yDxK7 — Amy Lange (@langeamyFOX2) July 6, 2022

Santana was reportedly about twenty minutes into his set when he sat down at the beginning of the song ‘Joy’ and fell backwards. Medical staff rushed onto the stage and the crowd was allegedly “asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.”

Fortunately, a statement released by Carlos Santana’s PR has stated that the 74-year-old is “doing well”, citing dehydration as the cause for the collpase.

“Rock Legend Caros Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre … to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well,” the statement reads. It mentioned that Santana’s show scheduled for tomorrow evening will be postponed.

Santana himself has also given an update on the incident on his verified Facebook page.

“To one and all,” it begins, “Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy [Santana’s wife] and I were are good just taking it easy. [I] Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all” [sic].

Carlos Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and 3 Latin Grammys throughout his career as a legendary jazz artist, and some of his biggest hits include ‘Smooth’ and ‘The Game of Love’.

