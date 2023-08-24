Caroline Polachek has extended her Australian tour already.

One of the most singular singer-songwriters of the last few years, Polachek will perform her first headline shows in Australia this December. Heading to Melbourne as part of ALWAYS LIVE, she’ll also perform in Sydney and Brisbane on either side of her Melbourne stop (see full details below). While in the country, Polachek will also appear at Meredith Festival.

And following huge demand in the Melbourne pre-sale this week, Polachek has added a second and final show in the city at The Forum on Monday, December 11th. Tickets to go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 24th at 2pm local time.

The former Chairlift member is touring in support of her fourth solo studio album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, which received wide acclaim upon its release this year.

“Her curious spirit, as well as her undeniable talent as a vocalist and arranger, make Desire, I Want To Turn Into You a kinetic example of what happens when pop sets out to transcend its own limits,” wrote Rolling Stone in a highly positive review.

Pitchfork named the album ‘Best New Music’, hailing it as “Caroline Polachek’s best album of her career… a transformative pop experience, a passionate, richly melodic odyssey into the darkest corners of love.”

Following the release of her album in February, Polachek has spent much of this year on tour, selling out such iconic venues as New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, LA’s Greek Theatre, and London’s Hammersmith Apollo. She also appeared at festivals around the world including Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

Caroline Polachek 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, December 6th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 10th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, December 11th (18+) (NEW SHOW)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, December 13th (18+)

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

