What were you doing aged 19? Probably not headlining an internationally famous music festival. Billie Eilish has continued her meteoric rise by being confirmed as the youngest ever solo headliner of the famous Glastonbury Festival.

As per Pitchfork, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer will headline the Friday night slot on the Pyramid Stage in 2022. She’s the first headliner to be confirmed for next year’s festival and it sure seems like Glastonbury is eager to make up for lost time with some big names.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellations in the last two years, with a superstar 2020 lineup containing Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and Paul McCartney falling by the wayside.

It won’t be Eilish’s first time at the event though, with Eilish having played the Other stage on Sunday afternoon in 2019. Her set was upgraded from the John Peel stage due to high demand.

She had teased the news on her Instagram Story earlier today, posting a picture of her wearing a Glastonbury hoodie with the caption “2022”. It was then confirmed by Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, who tweeted her excitement at the booking.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history,” she wrote on Twitter. “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

No matter who’s booked, fans will just be glad to be back at the festival properly. Glastonbury held a virtual version earlier this year featuring the likes of Coldplay and Thom Yorke but it was never going to capture the feeling of actually being there.

