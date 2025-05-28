Cartel are set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their influential 2005 album Chroma with a re-recorded version and tour.

The Georgia-bred pop-punk outfit will release the re-recorded album on 12th September, bringing the beloved record into the modern era with updated production while maintaining its original spirit. Frontman Will Pugh explained the motivation behind the project in a statement, saying, “The whole idea was to bring Chroma into a modern place sonically and reconcile the live versions of these songs with what is on record.”

The re-recorded album will feature fresh versions of hit singles “Honestly” and “Say Anything (Else)” that helped define the band’s career. In an exciting collaboration, Hey Monday’s Cassadee Pope joins the band as a guest vocalist on the re-recorded version of “Q&A”, which serves as the album’s closing track.

Reflecting on the band’s journey spanning more than two decades, Pugh expressed a sense of wonder at their longevity: “Thinking about having done this for over half of our lives sort of breaks the space-time continuum. It’s so cool, because it constantly feels like being rebirthed every time you hear the records.”

Fans have already been treated to a snippet of the re-recorded version of “Runaway” through the band’s Instagram announcement. The full re-recorded Chroma album will be available from 12th September.

Prior to embarking on their headline tour, Cartel will perform at the 30th anniversary of Vans Warped Tour, appearing at both the Washington, DC and Long Beach, California stops in June and July respectively.

The 29-date headline tour begins in September with support from Hunny, Landon Conrat, and Macseal. The extensive run will see the band perform across the United States and Canada before concluding with a hometown show in Atlanta in October.