Casey Barnes is hitting the road later this year with a major national tour celebrating the release of his upcoming eighth studio album, Made for This.
The Australian country star’s tour will kick off in August and continue through to November, with shows across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania – see full dates below.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am (AEST) on Wednesday, May 27th here.
Made for This, due out August 7th, is described as Barnes’ most personal and confident musical statement to date. The ten-track album is built on themes of grit, resilience and perseverance – combining his trademark stadium-ready country rock sound with some of his most reflective and emotionally honest songwriting yet.
Produced largely by acclaimed production team MSquared – Michael DeLorenzis and Michael Paynter – with additional contributions from renowned producers Andy Skib and Mitch Thompson, the album features the hit singles “Rough Around the Edges”, “Buy That Girl a Beer”, the NRL on Nine theme “Made for This”, and his powerful new duet with Pete Murray, “Time to Burn”.
“Time to Burn” marks the first-ever collaboration between Barnes and Murray, an iconic Australian singer-songwriter, combining decades of songwriting experience in a track that is both intimate and universal.
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“Pete and I have known each other for over 20 years, and we’ve always talked about working together. ‘Time To Burn’ came from an honest conversation about how fast life moves and how easy it is to get caught up chasing everything while the moments that matter slip by,” Barnes said.
Of the album, he added: “This album is the culmination of everything I have worked towards throughout my music career. Made for This is built on resilience, belief and never giving up. These songs capture every side of who I am as an artist… from the big anthemic moments through to the most personal and vulnerable songwriting I’ve ever shared.
“More than anything, I want this album to make people feel something, whether it’s hope, strength, nostalgia or the motivation to keep pushing forward. I’m incredibly proud of these songs and can’t wait for everyone to hear them.”
For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
CASEY BARNES AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026
Saturday, August 8th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Tuesday, August 11th
The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
Friday, August 14th
The Espy, St Kilda VIC
Saturday, August 15th
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC
Friday, August 21st
Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton QLD
Saturday, August 22nd
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD
Friday, September 4th
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD
Saturday, September 5th
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD
Saturday, September 12th
Triple B Rodeo, Caboolture QLD
Saturday, September 19th
Penrith Panthers, Caboolture QLD
Saturday, October 3rd
Deni Ute Muster, Sydney NSW
Saturday, November 28th
Launceston Country Music Festival, Launceston TAS