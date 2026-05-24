Casey Barnes is hitting the road later this year with a major national tour celebrating the release of his upcoming eighth studio album, Made for This.

The Australian country star’s tour will kick off in August and continue through to November, with shows across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania – see full dates below.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (AEST) on Wednesday, May 27th here.

Made for This, due out August 7th, is described as Barnes’ most personal and confident musical statement to date. The ten-track album is built on themes of grit, resilience and perseverance – combining his trademark stadium-ready country rock sound with some of his most reflective and emotionally honest songwriting yet.

Produced largely by acclaimed production team MSquared – Michael DeLorenzis and Michael Paynter – with additional contributions from renowned producers Andy Skib and Mitch Thompson, the album features the hit singles “Rough Around the Edges”, “Buy That Girl a Beer”, the NRL on Nine theme “Made for This”, and his powerful new duet with Pete Murray, “Time to Burn”.

“Time to Burn” marks the first-ever collaboration between Barnes and Murray, an iconic Australian singer-songwriter, combining decades of songwriting experience in a track that is both intimate and universal.

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“Pete and I have known each other for over 20 years, and we’ve always talked about working together. ‘Time To Burn’ came from an honest conversation about how fast life moves and how easy it is to get caught up chasing everything while the moments that matter slip by,” Barnes said.

Of the album, he added: “This album is the culmination of everything I have worked towards throughout my music career. Made for This is built on resilience, belief and never giving up. These songs capture every side of who I am as an artist… from the big anthemic moments through to the most personal and vulnerable songwriting I’ve ever shared.

“More than anything, I want this album to make people feel something, whether it’s hope, strength, nostalgia or the motivation to keep pushing forward. I’m incredibly proud of these songs and can’t wait for everyone to hear them.”

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

CASEY BARNES AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Saturday, August 8th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Tuesday, August 11th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, August 14th

The Espy, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, August 15th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC

Friday, August 21st

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton QLD

Saturday, August 22nd

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

Friday, September 4th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Saturday, September 5th

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD

Saturday, September 12th

Triple B Rodeo, Caboolture QLD

Saturday, September 19th

Penrith Panthers, Caboolture QLD

Saturday, October 3rd

Deni Ute Muster, Sydney NSW

Saturday, November 28th

Launceston Country Music Festival, Launceston TAS