Country rock star Casey Barnes has dropped his new single ‘Get To Know Ya’, a taste of his upcoming new album.

The singer is following up his strong 2021 – he had the most played country song with ‘Come Turn Me On’ – with his sixth studio album, Light It Up, set for release on Friday, February 22nd 2022.

Ahead of its release, Barnes today released the single ‘Get To Know Ya’, accompanied by an official music video. The song was written during several lockdowns over the last couple of years via Zoom calls with producers MSquared and Nashville-based singer-songwriters Kaci Brown and Sam Gray.

Another quintessential anthemic slice of country, ‘Get To Know Ya’ manages to blend catchy pop hooks and classic country instrumentation with stadium-ready energy.

Barnes shared what inspired the song. “We’ve all had our fair share of lockdowns and isolation over the last two years and we’re finally enjoying the luxury of being able to get out and about again and reconnect,” he explained.

“That’s what this single is all about… that instant connection when you lay eyes on someone for the first time. The nervous feeling about getting to know them and hoping they feel the same way because in your eyes, they’re that one in a million. This single is one of my favourite songs on the album and I’m so excited to finally get it out there!”

The song has already become a staple of Barnes’s live shows and the singer is heading out on tour around Australia in the coming months to celebrate the release of his new album. You can find full dates and ticket information here.

Light It Up is scheduled for release on Friday, February 25th and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘Get To Know Ya’ by Casey Barnes: