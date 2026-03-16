A David Bowie tribute is touring Australia later this year.

Dedicated to honouring the legacy of one of music’s most visionary icons, Celebrating David Bowie features an all-star lineup of vocalists, including Jeff Martin (the Tea Party), Kav Temperley (Eskimo Joe), and iOTA, backed by a full live band.

Martin will lend his commanding rock voice and theatrical delivery, while Temperley will bring a melodic alternative edge to Bowie’s classics. Further, iOTA’s flamboyant stage presence feels perfectly suited to Bowie’s more dramatic moments.

The Australian tour will kick off at the Triffid in Brisbane on November 6th, before stopping at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on November 7th, the Gov in Adelaide on November 20th, Perth’s Freo.Social on November 21st, and 170 Russell in Melbourne on November 27th.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (local) on Thursday, March 19th. A presale will run from 10am (local) on Wednesday, March 18th – sign up here.

The 20-song setlist will include Bowie hits including “Heroes”, “Life on Mars?”, “Space Oddity”, “Under Pressure”, and “Ziggy Stardust”, among many others. The unforgettable night will honour the shape‑shifter who redefined modern music, with a spectacular salute to his life, legacy, and creativity.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

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CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Friday, November 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, November 7th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, November 20th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, November 21st

Freo.Social, Perth WA

Friday, November 27th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC