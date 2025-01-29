Central Cee is making good on his promise to take UK rap global. Off the back of his debut album Can’t Rush Greatness, the West London hitmaker has locked in a huge world tour, and Australia and New Zealand are on the itinerary.

Cench was only here somewhat recently for Wildlands and Field Day, but he’s levelling up in June and July with his biggest shows yet.

The “Doja” rapper will commence his arena shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, June 20th, followed by Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday, June 22nd, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, June 25th, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Saturday, June 28th, before concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, July 2nd, wrapping up the world tour.

Produced by Live Nation, Cench’s 39-date world tour kicks off on April 1st in Norway at Oslo’s Spektrum Arena making stops at renowned venues in Europe and North America like London’s The O2, Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium and New York’s Terminal 5.

Cench’s debut album Can’t Rush Greatness has shaken things up, securing the biggest streaming day ever for a UK rapper globally. The project features high-profile collabs, including “GBP” with 21 Savage, while singles like “Band4Band” have propelled his status as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary rap. His ability to seamlessly blend raw storytelling with club-ready production has propelled him to a level that few UK rappers have reached on a global scale.

With three BRIT Award nominations and a reputation for shutting down festival stages, Central Cee is proving that UK drill has an undeniable presence worldwide. His recent cinematic black-and-white visual for “Limitless” only adds to the hype, marking his place as a trendsetter in the scene.

Pre-sale tickets go live on January 29th, with general sale kicking off on January 31st for most cities. Full details via Live Nation.

Central Cee – “Can’t Rush Greatness” World Tour 2025 – AU & NZ Dates

General on-sale commences Friday, January 31 at 10am for Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, and Friday, February 7 at 10am for Auckland and Perth. All times are local.

Spark Arena, Auckland – June 20th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane – June 22nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney – June 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – June 28th

RAC Arena, Perth – July 2nd

TICKETS

PRE-SALE– BRISBANE, SYDNEY, MELBOURNE

An artist pre-sale commences on Wednesday, January 29 at 10am, concluding on Thursday, January 30 at 11.59pm. My Live Nation members can access tickets first during a pre-sale commencing Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm and concluding Thursday, January 30 at 11:59pm. All times local.

PRE-SALE – AUCKLAND/PERTH

An artist pre-sale commences on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am, concluding on Thursday, February 6 at 11:59pm. My Live Nation members can access tickets first during a pre-sale commencing Wednesday, February 5 at 12pm and concluding Thursday, February 6 at 11:59pm.