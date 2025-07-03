Warning: Confronting Content

Central Cee’s final Australian show in Perth was disrupted when a teenage boy allegedly attacked two concertgoers.

The UK rapper kicked off his set at RAC Arena around 9pm, performing to a packed house. But just 40 minutes in, a 17-year-old from Gosnells reportedly launched a violent assault on a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the seated area, 7News reports.

Witnesses say the teen threw punches for more than two minutes, with part of the incident later appearing on TikTok.

“They were right next to me, and I had to move out of the way, but the girl was knocked out, fully unconscious,” concertgoer Campbell Darby, 20, told 7News. “I had to help the people next to me get out of the way so they didn’t get hit.”

WA Police said officers patrolling the venue responded to the altercation at about 9:45pm. Both victims suffered bruising to the head and face. The boy was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, and faces further charges for disorderly behaviour and obstructing police after allegedly resisting arrest and abusing officers.

He is due to appear in Perth Children’s Court on Tuesday, July 29th.

Darby said the fight left the crowd visibly rattled. “It completely turned my night around, and the people I was with were very shaken up,” he said.

Another fan, Don Salapang, 21, said the incident overshadowed the show. “It definitely brought down the mood significantly for everyone,” he told 7News. “Some of us were torn, focusing on the aftermath of the fight and the actual concert. We felt bad going back to recording and acting like nothing happened.”

An RAC Arena spokesperson said patron and staff safety was the venue’s top priority and confirmed it is assisting WA Police with the investigation.

St John WA paramedics were on site but confirmed to 7News they were not called specifically to the incident.

The “Sprinter” and “Band4Band” hitmaker had already performed in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, with Perth the final stop on his ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ world tour.

The Australasian tour was presented by presented by Live Nation, Mai FM and triple j.