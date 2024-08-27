Ceres are back and they’re going big with long-awaited new album, MAGIC MOUNTAIN (1996—2022).

Set to drop on October 4th via Cooking Vinyl Australia and marking their first record in five years, MAGIC MOUNTAIN… will arrive as a double album. Fans can expect 25 tracks covering a gamut of emotions: heartache, nostalgia, and, ultimately, hope.

Alongside the announcement, Ceres have gifted fans with two powerful singles, “Britney Spears” and “In the Valley.”

Multi-instrumentalist Stacey Cicivelli’s vocals take centre stage on “Britney Spears,” blending with Tom Lanyon’s for a hauntingly beautiful harmony.

“In the Valley,” on the other hand, strips things back to a more delicate arrangement. Thanks to the marrying of piano, strings, and breathy vocals, the track is a reflection on picking up the pieces and finding a way to start over.

Written and recorded over four years, MAGIC MOUNTAIN (1996—2022) chronicles Lanyon’s deeply personal journey, from his move back to Melbourne’s Mt. Dandenong, to the challenges of starting a family, the pain of miscarriage, and the joy of finally becoming a father.

“In 1997 there was a huge fire. My brother and I got evacuated by the CFA. I heard them say ‘it’s coming over the top of Magic Mountain’. I was so afraid,” says Lanyon in a statement released to media today.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“In 2019 we moved back the mountain. Bought a house in a valley. Settled in to start our family. We tried and failed and tried and failed. We were so afraid.

“In 2022 you arrived. New and good and impossible and ours. You were not afraid.

“In 1996, it all started. Nostalgia, melancholy, loss, absolution. 26 years in the making. MAGIC MOUNTAIN (1996—2022).”

MAGIC MOUNTAIN (1996—2022) drops on October 4th via Cooking Vinyl Australia.