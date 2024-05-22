Ceres have returned in a big way.

Melbourne’s beloved indie rock band have released a new single, “Want / Need”, their first release since their last album to date, 2019’s We Are a Team.

Featuring a lovely guest spot from the Northern Voices Choir, “Want / Need” is a love song, as frontman Tom Lanyon explains.

“It’s a love song. I don’t need a single thing, if you don’t need a single thing. Feeling content. Singing songs. Filling lungs. Blocking out the haters. Us versus them. You and me. Wanting everything. Needing nothing,” he says.

Ceres’ new single heralds a new chapter for the band. They’ll debut the song live on their first Australian headline tour in half a decade, which comes to Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this July (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 27th via the band’s official website.

Ceres were one of the hardest-working Australian bands of the 2010s, gaining a strong following organically via word-of-mouth throughout the decade. Their 2016 album, Drag It Down on You, brought them to wider attention in their home country, which they built on with their 2019 album We Are a Team. The band wrapped up their most successful album cycle to date just as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

We Are a Team received positive reviews from critics.

“The developing sincerity and maturity in the band’s sound become more evident from track to track. Intricate details bind the album together, such as lyrics interwoven or the subtle sounds of a creaky floorboard. We Are a Team sees Ceres creating an intrinsically beautiful record highlighting self-doubt in the midst of happiness,” wrote The Music.

“We Are a Team is a solid addition to the band’s canon and is worth investing your time in,” wrote Hysteria Mag.

Ceres’ “Want / Need” is out now via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

Ceres 2024 Australian Tour

With support from Suzi

Tickets available via weareceres.com

Saturday, July 13th

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, July 25th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, July 26th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW