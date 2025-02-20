Global pop icon Chaka Khan will play three exclusive sideshows in Australia and New Zealand while she is here for Byron Bay’s Bluesfest in April.

Celebrating her huge milestone of 50 years in the music industry, Khan will perform at The Civic in Auckland on April 16th, followed by Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 18th and Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on April 22nd.

Khan is a ten-time Grammy winner and was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame in 2023. She first broke onto the scene as lead singer of Rufus on the Stevie Wonder-penned classic “Tell Me Something Good” in the early 1970s. When she later branched out as a solo artist, she became a household name with her debut album and her disco crosover hit “I’m Every Woman”. Infact, she even tapped Australia’s very own Sia to sing that song with her during her induction in 2023.

Her artistry extends beyond the recording studio; her forays into theatre have graced both Broadway and London’s West End, showcasing her versatility and charisma on some of the most prestigious stages in the world. Her collaborations are as impactful as they are diverse, spanning contributions to children’s television and unforgettable performances alongside other music legends.

Khan has a catalogue of almost 50 solo hits and has released 13 studio albums – the most recent being 2019’s Hello Happiness. Alongside her Bluefest headlining slot on Sunday April 20th, these shows are sure to be special experiences with the Queen of Funk.

