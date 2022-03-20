It’s been a long time since Chance the Rapper released his debut studio album, but its follow-up could be just days away.

Chance took to social media with a mysterious post today. “My mind is decided,” he wrote alongside the date 3/24. It was accompanied by a pensive monochromatic picture of the rapper just staring at a blank wall.

Does this mean that Chance his finally releasing a new record this Thursday, March 24th? A lot of fans seem to think so. “Imma be there at midnight dawg don’t play with me,” demanded one Twitter user. “Excited ain’t even the word for it,” wrote someone else.

“We getting a (sic) album or single?” questioned someone else. “You better drop it on time don’t do us like the other artists,” begged another. “Well we will see what happens,” was a more conservative opinion.

My mind is decided 3/24 pic.twitter.com/ZOVK9Pav43 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2022 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Chance’s last album, The Big Day, dropped in July 2019. It was a worldwide success, reaching number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number seven on the ARIA Album Chart. Despite being warmly received by most critics, fan reaction was a different matter: The Big Day garnered widespread criticism from hardcore elements of Chance’s following, with many Internet memes about the album’s focus on the rapper’s marriage being spawned.

Both the production and bars were derided as being childish and uninspired, with the album as a whole dismissed as a regression in style for Chance from his previous mixtapes. As another fan wrote on Twitter, “if it ain’t like Acid Rap we don’t want it.”

That’s what makes Chance’s second album so pivotal to the direction of his career. Last year, he released the track The Heart & The Tongue, accompanied by a minimal music video (see below).

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘The Heart & The Tongue’ by Chance the Rapper: