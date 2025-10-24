Changing Tides is the latest Australian festival to be cancelled.

Organisers confirmed the festival’s 2025 cancellation in an email to attendees today, adding that it “will not be returning.”

“This decision has not been made lightly and follows careful consideration. We’re truly devastated, but also deeply grateful for the love, excitement, and support so many of you have shown along the way,” the email, seen by Tone Deaf, read.

In a statement provided to Tone Deaf, organisers explained the cancellation:

“We regret to announce that Changing Tides Festival 2025 has been cancelled and will not be returning in future years.

“This decision has not been made lightly and follows careful consideration. While we are truly devastated to bring this chapter to a close, we remain incredibly grateful for the love, excitement, and support the festival has received since its inception.

“From day one, our goal was to deliver a vibrant and inclusive coastal experience – and thanks to our artists, crew, partners, and audience, we were able to bring that vision to life and create beautiful memories in Kiama.

“In line with Oztix Terms & Conditions, refunds for the ticket price will be processed to the original payment method within 5–7 business days. No further action is required by ticketholders.

“To everyone who believed in Changing Tides – thank you. Your support meant the world to us.”

Changing Tides 2025 had prepared a big lineup, featuring some of the biggest names in Australian and global music. Sam Fender, Noah Cyrus, The Rubens, MAY-A, and many more were set to descend on the festival this year.

Changing Tides 2025 was scheduled to take place at Kiama Showgrounds next month on Saturday, November 22nd. The festival had sold out for two years running, cementing itself as a leading South Coast event.

Fender was the big booking, set to make his long-awaited return to Australia for the festival, as a stop on his headline tour announced earlier this year. Coming to the South Coast for the very first time, his headline performance promised to be a defining moment of the festival.

Changing Tides Festival first launched in 2023 by Simon Felice, whose family had owned Crooked River Wines, which is where he first got a taste for running music events. He deliberately chose the South Coast as the festival’s location, having wanted to send a message to other festivals that it is different, and “changing the tides” of usual music festivals.