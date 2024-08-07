Chappell Roan isn’t just having a moment, she’s having a year.

After pulling in the biggest-ever daytime crowd in Lollapalooza’s colourful history, the Missouri native is now on the brink of her first U.K. No. 1.

Ten months after its release, Roan’s debut LP The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (via Island) is the best-seller on the U.K.’s midweek chart and is predicted to be crowned this Friday, while her hit “Good Luck, Babe” is currently at No. 2 on the U.K. tally.

It’s a similar story in the United States and Australia, where Midwest Princess and “Good Luck, Babe” respectively sit at No. 5 on the current ARIA Charts, peak positions both.

Billboard ordains the singer as “one of the fastest-rising artists of the 2020s,” as Midwest Princess albums rises 8-4 on the Billboard 200, and “Good Luck, Babe!” improves 10-8 on the Hot 100 chart, also peaks.

“In the middle of those success stories is an uncompromising new voice in mainstream pop,” writes Billboard Jason Lipshutz, “whose sonic diversity, thematic focus on queer identities, penchant for viral trends and spectacular vocal power have coalesced into true stardom.”

Chappell’s irresistible rise was confirmed with a spot last weekend at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where she pulled in “the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen. It was a magical moment added to Lolla’s DNA,” a spokesperson told CNN.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Like her earlier performances at Coachella, Bonnaroo and Gov Ball 2024, It’s impossible to calculate the number of eyeballs on her at Grant Park, though reps for the fest say 110,000 people attended the event on each day.

Roan was originally booked to perform at a smaller stage, but was bumped up to the main stage, reportedly trading places with Kesha.

Up next, a slot at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, followed by dates in the U.K. and Continental Europe. There’s no word yet on when Roan will make the long haul to Australia.