Charli XCX has announced album listening sessions in Australia.

The pop superstar is hosting global previews in support of the forthcoming Music, Fashion, Film, her seventh studio album, out July 24th.

The album listening sessions will take place in independent theatres in a number of cities around the world between July 9th-11th.

On these shores, fans can hear Music, Fashion, Film before anyone else in Melbourne and Sydney on Friday, July 10th, with exact cinemas and showtimes to be confirmed soon.

RSVP information can be found on Charli’s official website.

Album listening sessions will also be held across the ditch in New Zealand, as well as in Seattle, Denver, Toronto, London, Manchester, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, and many more cities.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

To the surprise of many, Charli announced Music, Fashion, Film last month by posting its striking cover on Instagram, featuring a black-and-white photo of John Cale, Marc Jacobs ,and Martin Scorsese to represent each aspect of the title.

“My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out july 24th,” Charli wrote in the post’s caption. “11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx.”

She’s already offered fans several tastes of the album through the singles “Rock Music”, “Wink Wink”, and “SS26”.

The singer described “Wink Wink” as the “final piece in the Music, Fashion, Film rollout,” according to a video posted to her @b.sides Instagram.

The song’s accompanying Aidan Zamiri-directed video opens with Charli laying in a field snacking on berries underneath a cloudy sky. Soon, we see Charli sitting on top on her roof at home and writing in her diary as she insists that she’s changed, reasoning in the open verse: “I used to jump on trampolines with no underwear on/ And now I basically just wear trousers.”

Charli recently revealed her seventh record would feature one collaboration, but declined to divulge who the artist is on the French talk show Quotidien. “I’d bet money on you not guessing. You can try!” she teased. “You could have 1,000 chances and you still wouldn’t guess [who it is].”