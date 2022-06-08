Charlie Puth has seemingly confirmed a collaboration between himself and BTS.

Puth was interviewed at the iHeart Radio Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles and was asked about his speculated collab with the K-Pop band when he dropped the bombshell.

“I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out.

“We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out.”

The interviewer responded, “Okay, so there is a collab.”

Puth replied, “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret.”

Neither Puth’s party of BTS’s part has confirmed or denied the reports of a collab between the two.

BTS are dropping their new album ‘Proof’ on Friday which consists of a massive 48 tracks.

The 48 tracks contain new songs for fans, including ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘Run BTS’. It’s the group’s first physical album since 2021’s CD single ‘Butter’ and “Permission to Dance’.

The first CD contains a collection of 19 iconic hits, including ‘Danger’, ‘DNA’, and BTS’s collaboration with Halsey, ‘Boy With Luv’. The second CD contains subunit tracks, while the final CD is solely dedicated to Army, and will include demo versions of some old BTS classics.

With BTS being busy visiting The White House among other engagements, there have been relatively few promotional events for Proof. The group’s agency, however, did share a statement: “As BTS celebrates the ninth anniversary of its debut and is about to open a new chapter in their 10th year as artists, Proof was designed to look back on the group’s past activities and ruminate on their meaning.”

And to celebrate their nine year anniversary, BTS have partnered with YouTube for the #MyBTStory challenge, which runs from June 10th until July 9th via YouTube Shorts.

